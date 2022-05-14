Nov. 4, 1930 - May 12, 2022
NORMAL — Lennie N. Jennings, 91, of Normal, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 4, 1930 in Little Rock, AR, to Herman and Melvina (Hutson) Johnson and married John Jennings September 26, 1950, in Little Rock, AR. He precedes her in passing.
She is survived by her children: John (Eileen) Jennings Jr. of El Paso, IL, Ellen (Robert) Davis of Marion, IN, Daniel (Brenda) Jennings of Ava, MO, Jerry (Debbie) Jennings of Carlock, IL, Teresa (Brian) Barling of Normal, IL; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Regina List.
She was known for her generosity and kind heart. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family was always a top priority. She was a member of Tri-Lakes Sportsman Club for many years where she loved to fish and make desserts for their Friday Fish buffet. Growing this was something she was also very good at, whether it was indoors or outdoors, she had a "green thumb."
Funeral service will be Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Bob Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Friends Cemetery, Bentown.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.