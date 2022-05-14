Nov. 4, 1930 - May 12, 2022

NORMAL — Lennie N. Jennings, 91, of Normal, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 4, 1930 in Little Rock, AR, to Herman and Melvina (Hutson) Johnson and married John Jennings September 26, 1950, in Little Rock, AR. He precedes her in passing.

She is survived by her children: John (Eileen) Jennings Jr. of El Paso, IL, Ellen (Robert) Davis of Marion, IN, Daniel (Brenda) Jennings of Ava, MO, Jerry (Debbie) Jennings of Carlock, IL, Teresa (Brian) Barling of Normal, IL; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Regina List.

She was known for her generosity and kind heart. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family was always a top priority. She was a member of Tri-Lakes Sportsman Club for many years where she loved to fish and make desserts for their Friday Fish buffet. Growing this was something she was also very good at, whether it was indoors or outdoors, she had a "green thumb."

Funeral service will be Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Bob Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Friends Cemetery, Bentown.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.