Dec. 24, 1930 - May 12, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Lena Ruth Kirk, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Heritage Health in El Paso.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to a charity of the donor's choice.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ruth was born on December 24, 1930, in Goodfield, a daughter to Louis and Leah (Sharp) Reeser. Her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Kirk; siblings: Ralph Reeser, Harold Reeser, Holda Heinold, Kathryn Jarrett, and Esther Mooberry; and two step-children, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Helen Miller; three step-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth worked as a secretary at the Carter Harris Physical Plant at Illinois State University for several years until retirement. After retirement, she developed a love for golf and became an avid golfer.
Online condolences and memories of Ruth may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.