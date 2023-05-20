Dec. 24, 1930 - May 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lena Ruth Kirk, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to a charity of the donor's choice.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth was born on December 24, 1930, in Goodfield, a daughter to Louis and Leah (Sharp) Reeser. Her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Kirk; siblings: Ralph Reeser, Harold Reeser, Holda Heinold, Kathryn Jarrett, and Esther Mooberry; and two step-children, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Helen Miller; three step-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth worked as a secretary at the Carter Harris Physical Plant at Illinois State University for several years until retirement. After retirement, she developed a love for golf and became an avid golfer.

Online condolences and memories of Ruth may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.