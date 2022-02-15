BLOOMINGTON — Lena Marie Posthumus, 92, Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Marie was born on March 13, 1929 in Modesto, CA, a daughter of John and Nettie Wigt who were dairy farmers in Modesto.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brothers: Max, Herman and John; and her sister, Martha. Marie's husband, Bob also preceded her in death.

Marie is survived by her four daughters: Sandy Holcomb, Bloomington, Roberta Rhodes, Elbert, CO, Christine Posthumus, Elbert, CO, and Kathleen Green, Palmdale, CA. Also surviving are her seven granddaughters: Marilyn, Barbara, Michele, Alicia, Pamela, Lillia and Sarah; as well as her two step-granddaughters: Robyn and Jaime; and her four great-grandchildren: Matthew, Jessica, Joseph and Keanu.

Marie graduated from Ceres High School in Modesto in 1947. In 1949, she met and married Robert E. "Bob" Posthumus in Modesto. Their marriage continued for 60-years until the time of Bob's death in 2009.

For the first decade of their marriage Marie and Bob pursued dairy farming in and around central California. When Bob was hired by Lockheed Corporation in 1959, Marie and Bob moved their family to Los Angeles where they lived in Granada Hills. After Bob's death, Marie continued to live in Granada Hills until moving to Bloomington three-years ago.

Marie, aka "Grandma P," enjoyed many things: hosting or attending regular "bunco" (dice game) parties; cruises with her husband and family; taking car trips with her daughters; family gatherings and the decorating and food preparation that went with them; treasure hunts at the Salvation Army store. Most of all, she enjoyed telling family stories.

Visitation and social will be Saturday, February 19, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A graveside service will be March 12:00 at Oakwood Memorial Park & Cemetery, Chatsworth, CA.

The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA, 70130, or to Bloomington-Normal Faith in Action, 600 E. Willow Street, Suite 201, Normal IL, 61761.