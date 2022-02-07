GOSHEN, Indiana - Lela Evaleen (Evie) Bertsche, 83, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen, IN. She was born January 19, 1939 to Herman and Irma Countryman Bachman near Pulaski, IA. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Bloomfield (IA) High School, then attended Bluffton College in Ohio as a business major. She married John David Bertsche at Pulaski (IA) Mennonite Church on September 6, 1958 and moved to a farm near Graymont, Illinois.

Evie worked as a secretary in a law office in Pontiac, IL for four years, and as business office manager at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community for 17 years. She also served as organist at Meadows Mennonite Church and in several roles in the church conference. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's activities, baking, hosting people in their home, and traveling around the world with her husband and family.

Evie completed undergraduate (1995) and master's (1997) degrees in psychology at Illinois State University. From 2001-2003, Evie and David served as volunteer hosts of the World Friendship Center in Hiroshima, Japan. When they returned to the U.S., they settled in Goshen, IN near their children, and joined Eighth Street Mennonite Church. Evie volunteered with several organizations until dementia began to make those roles too difficult.

Evie is survived by her husband of 63 1/2 years, David; children: John David (Wilma) of Goshen, Janeen (Barry) Bertsche Johnson of Goshen and Brian (Diane) of Mottville, MI; grandchildren: April Bertsche, Wendy (Kyle) Romanko, Roger Bertsche, Hannah (Scott) Johnson-Gay and Aaron (Kim) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Riley, Trenton, Layla, Addison, Camden, Teydren, Konner, Grayson, Kyla and Byron; sister Ermaleen Etter of Mechanicsburg, PA; and brothers: Fred Bachmann of Kalona, IA and Ed (Jan) Bachman of Agency, IA.

A memorial service will be held at Eighth Street Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Bluffton University, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Camp Friedenswald, or the World Friendship Center of Hiroshima.

