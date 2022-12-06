July 10, 1967 - Dec. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Leigh Ann Rogalski, 55, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was born July 10, 1967, in Springfield, IL, daughter of Ronald and Edwina (Harvey) Dowson. She married William Rogalski on June 17, 1995, in Bloomington. They survive.

Also surviving is her one son, Justin Rogalski; one daughter, Alyssa Rogalski; three brothers: Denny (Sharon) Dowson, Joe (Alethea) Dowson and Jim Dowson; one sister, Lori (Tom) Cross; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edmond and Mary Harvey and Harold and Lucille Dowson.

She received her bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Leigh Ann worked as an Investment Technician at State Farm for 22 years.

Leigh Ann loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment she had with her children and their activities. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed playing volleyball in her free time and also enjoyed her family vacation to Europe and last year her road trip through the East Coast with her husband Bill.

Her visitation will be held 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. Her funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at funeral home.

Her burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Associate Greater Chicago, 220 W. Huron Street, Suite 4003, Chicago, IL, 60654.

For more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.