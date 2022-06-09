April 3, 1951 - June 7, 2022

COLFAX — Lee Cavinder, 71, of Colfax, passed away at 7:43 a.m., June 7, 2022, in Normal.

Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Lee was born April 3, 1951, in LaPorte, IN, the son of Raymond and Barbara (Blaze) Cavinder. He married Deb Rainwater on June 16, 1999, in Normal. She survives in Colfax.

Also surviving are his father, Ray (Jean) Cavinder of Tulsa, OK; mother, Barbara Cavinder of Tuscola; sons: Mike (Sarah), John (Kristen), Tim (Heather), and Bryan Cavinder; step-son, Brian Boundy; grandchildren: Tayler, Wyatt, Zachary, Abrielle, Ryan, Aiden, Dylan and Britany; step-grandson, Nicolas Boundy; sisters: Karen (David) Burnison, Karol (Phil) Miller, and Jane (Jack) Dallas; brother, Rod (Frances) Cavinder; and brother-in-law, Mike Rainwater.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Lee loved playing golf until his health would not permit it anymore and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.