Feb. 19, 1962 - Nov. 20, 2022

MORTON — Lee Anne McKay, 60, of Morton, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Apostolic Christian LifePoints Timber Ridge.

Lee Anne was born on February 19, 1962, in Streator to James "Windy" and Anne Kearney McKay.

She is survived by six siblings: Mike McKay of Minonk, Joan (Kevin) Glowacki of Minonk, Marty (John) Koos of El Paso, Mary Lou (Tim) Andacht of Bolingbrook, Katie (Roger) Boswell of Morton, Joe McKay of Minonk. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lee Anne was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Minonk where Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at church prior to services. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of Minonk is assisting family with arrangements.

Her family would like to send a special thanks to LifePoints Timber Ridge for their thoughtful care.

Memorial contributions can be directed to LifePoints Timber Ridge in Morton or to Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary - SCTJM in Miami, FL.

Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.