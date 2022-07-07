May 8, 1956 - July 6, 2022

PONTIAC — Leann D. Flowers, 66, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with visitation one hour before. Reverend Veronica Pritchard will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Leann was born May 8, 1956, in Pontiac, IL, to Leland Soule, Sr. and Linda (Johnson) Snow. She married Kenneth E. Flowers on September 22, 1973, at Cornell United Methodist Church. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her daughter, Angela (Orlando) Sandoval of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Alexander Sandoval and Noah Sandoval, both of Pontiac, IL; brothers; Leland (Tina) Soule, Jr. of Pontiac, and Rich Snow of Cullom, IL; and sisters: Renae Snow of Pontiac, IL and Dee Snow of Fairbury, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.

Leann was a graduate of Cornell High School. She worked as the District Secretary for Pontiac School District 429 until her retirement. She was a member of McDowell United Methodist Church.

Leann enjoyed walking on the beach and feeling the sand in her toes. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to McDowell United Methodist Church, 18156 E 1400 N Road, Pontiac, IL, 61764, or to Delta Grace, PO Box 218, Sunflower, MS, 38778, or online at deltagrace.org.

