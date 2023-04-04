Jan. 19, 1962 - April 2, 2023
COLFAX — Layne "Unk" Getty, 61, of Colfax, passed away at 10:17 p.m., April 2, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Octavia Fire Protection District or Colfax Restoration Project.
Layne was born January 19, 1962, in Normal, the son of Jerold and Irene (Reed) Getty.
Surviving are his son, Quentin Getty of Fairbury; daughter, Savannah Getty of Colfax; sister, Lynelle Beck of Colfax; brothers; Lyndon (Cheryl) Getty of Rantoul and Laird Getty of Bloomington; four special nephews: David, Damon, Darin and Daton Getty; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lana Givens; and baby brother, Lance Getty.
Layne first worked for Tolan Excavating for over 30 years and currently worked for Getty Landscaping of Colfax. He was an avid outdoorsman.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.