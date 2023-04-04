Jan. 19, 1962 - April 2, 2023

COLFAX — Layne "Unk" Getty, 61, of Colfax, passed away at 10:17 p.m., April 2, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Octavia Fire Protection District or Colfax Restoration Project.

Layne was born January 19, 1962, in Normal, the son of Jerold and Irene (Reed) Getty.

Surviving are his son, Quentin Getty of Fairbury; daughter, Savannah Getty of Colfax; sister, Lynelle Beck of Colfax; brothers; Lyndon (Cheryl) Getty of Rantoul and Laird Getty of Bloomington; four special nephews: David, Damon, Darin and Daton Getty; and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lana Givens; and baby brother, Lance Getty.

Layne first worked for Tolan Excavating for over 30 years and currently worked for Getty Landscaping of Colfax. He was an avid outdoorsman.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.