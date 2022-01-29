BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence T. Hampton, 73, of Bloomington, IL, was called home to Jesus on January 26, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL. The visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. directly preceding the service. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence was born on May 1, 1948 in Gary, Indiana. Son of Lawrence Hampton, Sr. and Dorthea Vie Barner.

Lawrence was survived by his wife of 18-years, Kathleen Hampton, Normal, IL. Five children: Jerome Hampton, 50, Atlanta, GA; Jason Hampton, 40 and Jasmin (Nick) Shupper, 39, both of Pasadena, CA; Justin (Angela) Kimmich, 36, Lutz, FL, Brandon (Melissa) Kimmich, 33, Chandler, AZ. Eight grandchildren: Jonathan Robinson, 27; Nigel Hampton, 25; Kensington Shupper, 9; Everleigh Shupper, 6; Jennalynn Kimmich, 5; Tobias Kimmich, 3; Nolan Kimmich, 21-months; and a grandchild due in May; and a host of friends family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Hampton, Sr. and Dorthea Vie Barner and maternal grandparents, Jack and Cassie Barner.

Lawrence served his country in the Armed Forces as Military Police in Germany. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and served consistently at his church in various capacities. Lawrence took great joy and delight in his eight grandchildren. In addition, it's important to note that Lawrence was a professional connoisseur of BBQ.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Greenline Housing Foundation, an organization started by his daughter. P.O. Box 818, Sierra Madre, CA 91025. www.greenlinehousing.org.

