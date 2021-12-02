EL PASO — Lawrence G. Roth, 87, of El Paso, IL passed away at 10:11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at OSF ST. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert-Johnson and Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso, or St. John's Lutheran Church, Secor, the Lutheran Laymen's League, or the EPG FFA.

Lawrence was born April 10, 1934, in El Paso, IL the son of George and Minnie DeVries Roth. He married Dorothy Jording and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Surviving are two sons: David L. Roth of Gridley and John Roth of El Paso; one brother Melvin (Penny) Roth; three grandchildren: Matthew and Rachel Roth, and Caylyn Cass; and one great-grandson Colton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Deborah.

Lawrence was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso and had been a member of St. John's Lutheran in Secor where he was baptized and served as an Elder, Board President, and Trustee, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. He was a US Army veteran and was a lifelong farmer in Panola Township. He enjoyed Antique Threshing shows and Country Music Jam Festivals. He was a Precinct Committeeman for Panola Township. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his cats.