Nov. 27, 1940 - April 13, 2022

FISHER — Lawrence Franklin, Jr. "Junior," of Fisher, IL, and former resident of Heyworth, passed away at his winter home in Surprise, AZ, on April 13, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family and his best canine buddy, Josie.

Junior is survived by his wife, Lana; his son, Jeff of Phoenix, AZ; son, Shane, and daughter-in-law, Becky of Dewey, IL; one grandson, Jacob also of Dewey, IL; one sister, Joan Bayler; and one brother, Robert "Bob."

He is predeceased by his parents, Vorda Polson Franklin and Lawrence Franklin, Sr.; six sisters: Eileen Roberts, Helen Spenard, Marge "Nadine" Dambold, Barbara Beitz, Ada "Ruth" Ruyle, and Mildred Franklin; and four brothers, James, Kenneth, Floyd, and Keith.

Junior was born in Bellflower, IL, on November 27, 1940. He was one of 13 children raised on the family farm where he learned the importance of hard work. Upon high school graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Northern Africa. Following his military service, Junior was employed at Kraft Foods, and then United Parcel Service where he retired after 25-years. He married Lana Clesson of Heyworth and they raised two sons, Shane and Jeff, who were the most important part of his life.

Junior was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed helping his wife take care of their horses and proudly attended Lana's many horse show competitions over the years. Being a father and grandfather was of the utmost importance to Junior. He spent countless hours making memories with his sons as they grew, and later as they became grown men. He adored his grandson, Jacob, and spent as much time as possible with him. Junior loved making people laugh, especially his numerous nieces and nephews.

During his retirement years, Junior enjoyed spending the winters in Arizona, visiting with family and friends, listening to his brother-in-law's band, playing cards, cashing in at the casino, watching Packers and Cubs games, playing frisbee with his Josie, and eating good food. Junior loved life, and all those who knew him were truly blessed to have had such a great man be part of our lives. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Illinois at a date yet to be determined.

Memorials may be made in Junior's memory to the Wapella Christian Church, Wapella, IL, or to the charity of the donors choice.