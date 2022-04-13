Nov. 26, 1928 - April 11, 2022

RUTLAND — LaVon E. "Bonnie" Arndt, 93, of Rutland, passed away at 3:06 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born November 26, 1928 in Streator, IL, to George and Minnie (Turk) Hodgson. She married John H. Arndt on July 31, 1954. He died August 30, 2010.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Timothy; five sisters: Olla, Lenore, Doris, Georgia and Marcella; and two brothers: George and Robert.

Surviving are her children: Robert (Carolyn) Arndt, Luanne Swanson and J.K. (Mary) Arndt all of Rutland; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

As a young lady, Bonnie worked at Lipton Tea in Streator and Stenger's in Rutland. She last worked as the travel store manager, at the Bloomington 76 Truck Stop, retiring after many years of service. In her younger years, she was a proud owner of a Harley Davidson motorcycle and loved to ride it around town with her friends.

Bonnie was a collector of Precious Moments and enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. A private burial of her cremains will be at Reilly Cemetery in Rutland.

No memorial donations were requested by Bonnie. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.