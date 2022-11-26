April 29, 1947 - Nov. 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — LaVerna Ann Zupansic, 75, of Bloomington, formerly of Minonk, passed away at 10:25 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Arcadia Care of Bloomington.

She was born April 29, 1947, in Rural Benson to Anthony and Bernadine (Peters) Zupansic.

Surviving LaVerna is her sister, Viola Zupansic of Minonk; her two aunts: Sharon Zupansic of Hernando, FL, and Madora Zupansic of Streator, IL; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

LaVerna worked in the telephone communication industry for more than 43 years. She worked her way up from the bottom starting with GTE, Verizon and Frontier. She held several positions before retiring in 2008 in a management position. She was of Lutheran Faith.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Benson, IL.

Memorials may be made to Cattails Feline Rescue.org or mail memorial to 106 Marsh Hawk Dr. in Leroy, IL, 61752.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.