NORMAL — Laurel Jo Meade, 67, of Normal, Illinois went to be with her Savior Saturday, September 18, 2021. Laurel was born December 10, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to her Biological mother, Alice Harms, who chose life for her baby after experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. She was lovingly adopted, chosen and wanted by her parents, Walter and Josephine Sparf (Nee Molnar). Laurel graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL. She went on to receive her bachelors and masters degrees from Illinois state University. She was musically inclined playing guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddle to name a few. Laurel came to faith during college through the organization Christian Fellowship. This lead to the strong faith she had throughout her life. Laurel was very compassionate, and it lead to life-long involvement in disability ministry-Easter Seals during college, Special Touch Ministry in the 2000's, and Eastview Christian Church's disability ministry in recent years. Her selflessness and love led to many friends throughout the course of her life. She will be missed greatly.