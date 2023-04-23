May 10, 1969 - April 11, 2023

GRIDLEY — Laura Lynn Price, of Gridley, IL, went to join our Lord in heaven on April 11, 2023.

She was born on May 10, 1969, in Bloomington, IL. She was the daughter of Robert and Susan Lancaster Downen, sister to Shari King, and beloved mother of Lindsey Marie Price.

Laurie loved to dance, read, garden and grow plants but most of all be a mom to Lindsey. She loved her family and her many friends and defended them like a momma bear. She was very dedicated and hardworking. Everything she did she gave 110%. She had a real gift with business and people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert; maternal grandparents, O.V. and Doris Lancaster; her paternal grandfather, Neal Downen.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey; her mother Susan; her sister, Shari (Greg) King; her grandmother, June Freed; three nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life open house on May 27, 2023, at the Gridley Community Center from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

The family requests donations be made to Gridley EMS.

