Sept. 2, 1931 - Sept. 3, 2023

WAPELLA — Laura "Loretta" E. Colliver, 92 of Wapella, IL, passed away September 3, 2023.

Laura was born September 2, 1931, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Walter Robert and Susan Esthel Jones. She married the love of her life, John L. Colliver, on June 17, 1951, in Perry, MO. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2023.

Also, preceding her in death were her parents and brothers: Walter Jones, Calvin Jones and Delbert Jones; sisters: Helen Colliver, Susan Ester Jones, Donna Massey and Twila Goad.

Laura is survived by her four children: Jackie (Bob) Boring, Mike (Karen) Colliver, Tammy (Rich) Doner, Brenda (Dennis) Underwood; grandchildren: Shannon (Mitch) Whitson, Lacy (Beau) Boudreau, Alicia (Eric) Bunting, Jeremiah (Amy) Doner, Amber (Billy) Rutledge, Hillary (JD) Lambert, Lance (Ava) Underwood, Jacob (Taylor) Underwood, Whitney (Ian) Underwood; and 13 great-grandchildren, with a baby boy due in October; one brother, Oscar Jones; and one sister, Lilly (Butch) Green.

Laura retired from Wallace Computer Services in 1993. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida and her trips to the Peoria Riverboat. Laura loved supporting her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their events. She always had a special place in her heart for the "Old Home Place" where she grew up.

A visitation will be held at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a service on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Jim Kilson. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery.

Our family would like to thank everyone at Imboden Creek Living Center and Elara Hospice Care.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wapella Fire Department or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Laura was a loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed by many.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.