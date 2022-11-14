Dec. 18, 1958 - Nov. 11, 2022

NORMAL — Laura A. "Lori" Lenahan, 63, of Normal, passed away at 4:50 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. She will be laid to rest on the Lenahan plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, along side her father-in-law, whom she adored. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home, where friends will be able to pick a craft item of Lori's to keep.

Memorials may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation or the Richard Lenahan Scholarship at Central Catholic High School.

Lori was born December 18, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of Roger D. and Jacqueline Greeley Furst Lapan. She married John P. Lenahan on July 31, 1981, in Normal. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Michael (Brooke) Lenahan and Andrew (Michelle) Lenahan, both of Normal; five granddaughters: Reid, Ryan, Addison, Olivia and Dylan Lenahan; a sister, Bobbi (Tim) McGrath, Wheaton; and a brother, Eric (Shelley) Lapan, Bloomington; and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Brad Lapan.

Lori attended Washington Grade School, graduated from Bloomington High School and Illinois State University. She served as Chi Omega's Head Advisor for over 25 years and was head of the March Madness Fundraiser benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She was also a member and past president of PEO.

Lori worked in banking for many years, starting at Champion Federal and most recently at State Farm Bank. She operated Bits of Cloth Crafts for many years and had a home show each year and a booth at the 3rd Sunday Market. Her greatest joy was being Grammy to her five granddaughters. Lori will be dearly missed.

