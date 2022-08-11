Oct. 26, 1940 - Aug. 9, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Lattie Lou Anglin, 81, Gibson City, died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her residence, Gibson City.

Mrs. Anglin was born October 26, 1940, in Oklahoma City, OK, the daughter of Roy B. and Ethel Fagan McQuown. She married Raymond E. Anglin on May 2, 1959, in Tulsa, OK. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters:, Vie (George) Jones, Saybrook, IL; Zoe (Howie) Groff, Crossville, TN; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Mrs. Anglin donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions Hospice, 151 Bond Street, Suite 143, Naperville, IL, 60563.

