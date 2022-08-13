Aug. 24, 1945 - July 30, 2022

PIDMONT, Mo. — Latney Brooks Jr., 76, of Piedmont, MO, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, MO. He was born in Breckenridge County, KY, on August 24, 1945, to parents Latney Sr. and Gressie (Decker) Brooks.

He married Carolyn Weiting, July 11, 1970, and they were blessed two children, Latney III and Jennifer. Latney dedicated his 25 year career to serving his community as a police officer for the Bloomington Police Department. Prior to his law enforcement career, Latney served his Country in the United States Army. Upon retirement, Latney enjoyed traveling with wife Carolyn. They lived in Heber, AZ, for many years before settling in Peidmont, MO.

He is preceded in death by Carolyn Brooks, his loving wife of 51 years; his parents; grandson Logan Brooks; brothers: Gene and Albert; and sisters: Reva Sparrow, Rena McLeese, and Mick Law.

Latney is survived by his children: Latney (Tammy) Brooks III of Bloomington, and Jennifer Brooks of Missouri; grandchildren: Chase Welchel, Michael Brooks, Ethan Brooks, Kyla Thoennes, Gabrielle Thoennes; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers: Norman, Bobby, Mike, and Tim; and sister, Betty Harvel.

No services are planned at this time.