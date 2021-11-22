NORMAL — Larry Richard Shapiro, 70, of Normal, was born in 1951 in Chicago to Harry and Lillian Shapiro. He grew up in Evanston with his brother, Steven Shapiro. He later attended college at Illinois Wesleyan. He married Eleanor Poore in 1973 and had three sons: Jeremy (Amy), Joshua (Valerie) and Matthew (Ginny). He also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren: Zachary, Ella, Levi, Abigail, Gwynn, Mason and Norah. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Lillian, and his brother, Steven.

Larry was an avid reader, teacher and highly involved in his community. He was very active as a Scout leader, volunteered in the schools, and coached sports. He loved to play music on the guitar and the piano and passed that love on to his sons who took up instruments as well. He learned to ballroom dance with his wife at the local Tiara Ballroom, was famous for his extravagant hats, and had a legendary gift for conversation. Larry was self-employed most of his life owning or partnering in three businesses including Grizzly Boots and Shoes, Heller-Kill and Associates, and Corporate Recruiting and Associates where he partnered with his son, Josh for many years.

Larry was always interested in meeting new people, sharing ideas and encouraging people to pursue their passion. He bravely fought many health problems throughout his life including a congenital heart defect, back issues and finally battled cancer for five years. Larry was truly one-of-a-kind and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Cremation services will be conducted by Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL. There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Larry's honor to Northwestern Medical Center (446 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611).