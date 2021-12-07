HEYWORTH — Larry P. Coleman age 68, of Heyworth, IL passed away at 4:16 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at The Loft, Normal, IL. His visitation will be 9:00 AM -11:00 AM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the United Church of Heyworth 302 E Main St, Heyworth, IL. His funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, at the church. Pastor Carl Johnston officiating. The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Burial will follow after the service at the church at Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to United Church of Heyworth, Wish Bone Canine Rescue, Humane Society of Central Illinois and The Baby Fold. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Larry was born May 8, 1953 in Bloomington, IL the son of Paul R.and Thelma Whitlock Coleman. He married Lee Ann Rust on June 23, 1973 in Heyworth, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his son, Matthew B. Coleman Heyworth, IL; one brother, Roger E. (Melinda) Coleman, Benton, AR; one sister, Dawn (Andy) Nowlin, Heyworth, IL; a special nephew, James Lauterberg, Heyworth, IL, several aunts, one uncle, nephews, nieces, and several cousins.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Coleman Lauterberg.

Larry was a printer at the Heyworth Star for over 30 years. He was a master of many trades. He and his son, Matthew, built the home where they currently live. Larry enjoyed woodworking, designing and making stained glass and collecting and restoring antique cars. The family enjoyed participating and attending area car shows with their 1935 Chevy Coupe. He was a member of the Twin City Cruisers and Mid State Cruisers car clubs. Larry enjoyed his friends at the "Randolph Garage Group." He served with the Randolph Township Fire Protection District for many years. He and Lee Ann were active with Matthew in County Capri 4-H Club. The family enjoyed showing Poland China hogs at the McLean County Fair and Illinois State Fair where they made lifelong friendships.

