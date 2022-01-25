FAIRBURY — Larry Neil Lancaster, 84, of Fairbury, passed away at 9:36 a.m., on January 22, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Larry was born October 28, 1937, in Sumner, the son of George and Jessie (Likens) Lancaster.

Upon graduation from Sumner High School, Larry enlisted in the Air Force where he served for four years. After his tour of duty, he attended Eastern Illinois University from which he graduated in 1962.

He met his future wife, Jan, at Eastern and they married in December, 1962.

After graduation Larry began a long career teaching English to high school students in Fairbury.

Larry is survived by his wife; brothers-in-law: Pete and Dave Pasero and his sisters-in-Law: Chris and Stephanie Pasero and Joyce Dutton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as special friends, Phil and Danielle Bane and their children: Emily, Becca and Nile.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, LaRita Palmer and her husband Richard.

Larry enjoyed (most of the time) playing golf with his buddies and gardening with the next-door neighbor children: Emily, Becca and Nile, with whom he shared a special bond.

At Larry's request there will be no funeral or visitation. Larry will be laid to rest next to Jan's mother at St. Mary's Cemetery in Paris, IL.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SELCAS or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, or a charity of the donor's choice.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.