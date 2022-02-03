WEST FRANKFORT — Larry N. Stewart, 69 of West Frankfort, IL, passed away at his residence on January 30, 2022.

Larry was born January 20, 1953 in Daviess County, Kentucky to Willis (Shelby) and Lorene Stewart. Larry worked as a laborer and retired after being an Estimator in 2015. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two step-grandchildren.

He married Bobbie Evans May 2, 2015. She survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Deanna (Todd) Hays and Shawna (Zach) Weber; one son, Kevin Stewart; three step-daughters: Regina Stanley, Rachel (Jared) Magenheimer, Tina (Rusty) Robbins; and one step-son, Willis Stanley; fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and siblings: Gary (Lynn) Stewart and Cary (Deborah) Stewart.

Larry was an avid fisherman who loved taking all his grandchildren out on his boat. He never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. We will miss his goofy antics and his famous pizza. We are certain he is fishing in the big blue sky with his best friend and his mom catching all the ones that got away here on Earth.

His family invites all of Larry's friends to help us celebrate his life at an open house from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Local 362 Labor's hall in Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's research hospital or the Illinois Conservation Foundation.