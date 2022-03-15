BLOOMINGTON — Larry Lee Lowery, 74, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home.

His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Sara L. Isbell officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Larry was born April 21, 1947 in Bloomington, IL, son of Louis Lee and Sarah Louise Williams Lowery. He married Virginia McKinley in 1968. She survives him. Also surviving is his daughter, Wendy (Chad) McKenzie and two grandchildren: Hadley and Haden McKenzie of LeRoy. His sister Loretta Corum of Downs also survives him; as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Wade Lowery (1969-1972); his parents; and two sisters: Lynda Lowery Burns and Lori Ann Lowery; and his brother-in-law, Dennis A. Corum.

Larry enjoyed his roles as carpenter, photographer, scoutmaster, and youth leader. Larry will be remembered for the time he spent with Scout Troop #56 and time spent with the Wesley UMC youth. He enjoyed his many years as owner and operator of Flash Photo in Eastland Mall, as well as his years working at Chuck's Harley Davidson. He loved all animals and especially enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Lucas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4507 N Sterling Avenue #210, Peoria, IL, 61615.

The family wishes to thank Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home for their assistance to the family during this difficult time.

