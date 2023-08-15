Jan. 21, 1941 - July 29, 2023

WINDER, Georgia — Larry Lee Bernius, 82, of Winder, GA, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023.

He was a native of Roanoke, IL. Larry retired as a welding supervisor for Thrall Car and continued working for many years with Maddox industries as a CNC machine operator. He loved his wife, Jean, and together they spent many years enjoying riding their motorcycle and were members of The GWRRA Chapter S Motorcycle Club. He also loved being a hobby mechanic and working on his motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, Jean Toliver Bernius of Winder; he is survived by three children: Dale Bernius (Tangela) of Statham, Richard Bernius of Tennessee, and Debbie Brown of Winder; a brother, Roger Bernius of DeWitt, IL; and four grandchildren: Micaela and Jeremy Bernius and Nicole and Courtney Brown. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lillian LaConte Bernius; two brothers: Arthur and Stanley Bernius and a sister, Marilyn Allison.

Larry was a veteran of The US Air Force and will be inurned at The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.