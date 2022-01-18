 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry L. Moritz

CHILLICOTHE — Larry L. Moritz, 84, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday morning, January 14, 2022 at Unity Point Proctor Hospital in Peoria.

Larry was born on January 11, 1938 in Peoria the son of Bernhard and Talitha (Heyungs) Moritz. He married Suzan L. Dean on September 11, 1971 in Peoria. Also surviving is his sister Peggy Finck of El Paso and a brother Gerald Moritz of Leeds, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents and son David L. Moritz.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors, trapping, hunting and commercial fishing. He had a big beautiful garden and was an avid eagle photographer. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials to be made charity of choice. Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

