Larry L. Bristow

Nov. 17, 1939 - Aug. 6, 2022

PONTIAC — Larry L. Bristow, of Pontiac, passed away on August 6, 2022.

He was born to Jack and Doris Bristow on November 17, 1939. He was a Veteran, Police Officer, Carpenter.

He is survived by son, Ryan of Fla; sisters: Marcia Todd, Bloomington and Linda Elias, Texas; and a great friend, Jerry Marcin Pontiac.

Preceded in death by parents, four sisters and two brothers.

Graveside services will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, on September 7, 2022, at 2:30pm.

