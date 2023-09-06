Sept. 19, 1947 - Sept. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Larry Keith Stewart, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:54 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, at his home.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home. His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean, IL, where military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Larry was born on September 19, 1947, in Peoria, a son to Edward L. and Flossie Mae (Hamilton) Stewart. He married Sharon Smith in Bloomington on March 18, 1976.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Stewart of Bloomington; daughters: Elizabeth Anne Stewart and Cristy Jean (John) Pedersen, both of Bloomington; grandchildren: Claire Pedersen and Charlotte Pedersen, both of Bloomington; and sisters: Lynn (Jack) Hughes of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts and Debbie Stewart of Longview, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: David and Richard; and sister, Mary K. Roman.

Larry attended Bloomington High School and was a United States Army veteran. He later worked at Eureka Williams Company in Bloomington and retired after 33 dedicated years. Larry was known for his shining personality and kindness that he showed to all. He loved his family greatly and they will truly miss him.

