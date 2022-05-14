Jan. 17, 1948 - Jan. 15, 2022

CLINTON — Larry K. Phillis left for his heavenly home on January 15, 2022, where his body and hearing were fully restored and he could hear the blessed sounds of the heavenly angels singing.

Larry was born January 17, 1948, in Pontiac, IL, a son to Keith and Betty (Jacobs-Kuster) Phillis. His parents and nephew, Robert Mayo, proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his sisters: Linda (Kenny) Carter, Nancy (David) Pool; and brother, David (Brenda) Phillis; nephews: Michael Mayo, Luke Pool; and nieces: Andrea Fugitt and Jill Smith.

He attended Fairchild School (Metcalf) Normal, IL, in 1953. In 1958, he enrolled in Illinois School for the Deaf (ISD) in Jacksonville, IL, where he graduated in 1966. Larry was very close to his friends there and they became his second family. Larry played on the football team at ISD and was a member of ISD Alumni Association. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. During summer vacation, Larry enjoyed working on his grandparents' farm in Chenoa, IL.

After graduation Larry worked at Watlington-Anderson Inc. in Bloomington, IL. He later moved to Rockford, IL, and worked at Rockford Products for 20-years. He had a love for animals and worked at a veterinarian office for a few years. He suffered a stroke and relocated to Clinton, IL, to be closer to his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 North Airport Rd, Normal, IL, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon, with a visitation prior to the service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday also at the Church. Interpreting services will be provided for the hearing impaired.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Eastview Christian Church for providing interpreters for the deaf through the years; making it possible for Larry to worship his Lord and Savior with all his heart.

Like a majority of us; Larry was baptized as an infant in a small-town, Lutheran church. Five-years ago, Larry wanted to make a public confession of his faith as an adult, and recommit his life and love of Jesus Christ. Pastor Mike Baker and the ministry team at Eastview Christian Church lovingly washed him in the waters of baptism giving Larry a true peace.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in Larry's name be directed to Eastview Christian Church, Normal.