Thursday, February 2, 2023, we said goodbye to our beloved Larry Joseph Hountz Sr.

Larry was a generous, kind, loved and adventurous person! He loved and was so loved by his life partner and adoring wife, Ronnie Ellen Hountz; his children: Larry Hountz Jr. and Kimberly Sanz; his grandchildren: Joseph and Katherine Sanz; his sisters: Dorothy Guth, Shirley Noll, and Cheryl Simmons; his sisters-in-law: Nancy Ferrero and Barbara Parker; his brothers-in-law: Ronnie Jones and Butch Parker; his daughter-in-law, Zhanna Hountz; his son-in-law, Gerry Sanz; his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and all of his extended family.

Although Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration took his brilliant mind too soon, his life-loving and kind spirit continued and touched all those who were in his presence. Larry had a wonderful, adventurous life. He joined the United States Army after graduation. He met Ronnie, his wife to be, on July 4, 1957, on a blind date. In 1959, they eloped and then had a church ceremony after Ronnie's dad found out about the elopement. After enlisting, Larry rose through the ranks and retired as Chief Warrant Officer in 1977. He served seven years in Germany and was stationed at many bases across the US - always with his family.

After retiring he moved with his family to Roanoke, IL, and went to work for WABCO in Peoria, IL. Larry retired from Komatsu in 1999, as an International Product Manager. During his tenure at Komatsu, Larry traveled extensively and somehow found time to attend college and graduate Summa Cum Laude from The University of Illinois. Amazing! In 2000, Larry moved to Broadlands, VA, to be near grandchild and family.

Larry became a substitute teacher for Loudoun County School District. He taught Special Ed for a number of years. Whenever his students saw him about town, they would get so excited and give him a hug. He was loved by so many!

After being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration, Larry moved several times, including two years at Vinson Hall. He transitioned into assisted living over his last two years. Larry passed peacefully in Ronnie's arms.

Date of burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date on his obituary at MurphyFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Navy Marine Coast Guard Residence Foundation for Military Widows; or Widowers of the Resident Assistance Fund. Mail to: 6251 Old Dominion Drive McLean, VA, 22101.