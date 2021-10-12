BLOOMINGTON — Larry J. Houston, 79, of Bloomington, IL, and formerly of Fort Collins, CO, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. He was born January 28, 1942, in St. Albans, VT, the son of Irene (Jones) and Theodore (Alias: Olin Ward Hodge) Houston. Larry spent his childhood years in foster care. He married the love of his life, C. Annie (Burgess) Fike in 1984.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Annie; step-children: Laurie (Charles) Kunkel and Roger (Ann) Fike; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; mother, Irene Houston Quintin; brothers: Gary (Bette) Houston, John (Kathy) Jones; sisters: Terry Potter, Marilyn (Russell) Comstock; and his little dog, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.

A visitation to celebrate the life of Larry will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, with services to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. A committal service with military rites will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wish Bone Rescue, 2020 Bunn Street, Bloomington, IL 61704.

