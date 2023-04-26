March 3, 1943 - April 24, 2023

DANVERS — Larry Gene Musselman, age 80, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

His funeral will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home, 111 W. Park St., Danvers, IL. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home, Danvers, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to The Stable Life Therapeutic Farm in care of Meg McConville 26043 2500 East St, Ohio, IL, 61349.

Larry was born March 3, 1943, in Peoria, IL, the son of Henry and Marceille Baier Musselman.

He married Sarah Birckelbaw on December 21, 1962, in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving is his wife Sarah; they were blessed with two children: Leanne (David) Fogle, Steven (Alice) Musselman; five grandchildren: Meg (Mitch) McConville, Ross (Lisa) Fogle, Stephanie Wheeler, Rachel (Nowell) Moore, Ryan Fogle; six great-grandchildren: Leo McConville, Reece, Lane, Parker Fogle, Ezekiel and Rhett Moore; two sisters: Judy Hartley, Kathy (Buzz) Kaufman.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Alan Musselman.

Larry was a lifelong dairy farmer and truck driver. He was a devoted father and grandfather who was always willing to help his family or someone in need. Early in life he and his family lived in Morton, IL. His parents bought their farm in 1950, and the family moved to rural Danvers. Larry has lived on the Musselman farm for over 70 years. Larry never met a stranger. He loved to ride horses and go to Jersey cattle shows. He would gladly give advice to anyone who would listen.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.