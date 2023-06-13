Oct. 8, 1942 - June 4, 2023

EUREKA — Larry E. Reed, 80, of Eureka, passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on October 8, 1942, in Peoria, IL, a son of Howell and Valeria Hancher Reed. He married Linda J. Hoyt on December 24, 1965, in Peoria. She survives.

Survivors also include his daughter, Janet and her husband Paul Wilkins of Eureka; two granddaughters and their husbands: Emily and Erik Swanson of Danvers, Hannah and Lane Fowler of Eureka; four great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Noelle, Elise Swanson, Ivy Jane Fowler; one step-grandson, Jesse Wilkins of Glendale Heights, IL; and two brothers: Robert (Chris) Reed of Tremont, Rick (Bev) Reed of Buford, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gordon Reed.

Larry worked at Caterpillar for 38 years retiring in 2003. He enjoyed building furniture for his family in his workshop, rearranging his yard, and the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He attended Eureka Bible Church where private family memorial services will be held. Pastor Tom Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Eureka Bible Church. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heartline and Heart House in Eureka.

