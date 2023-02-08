Nov. 26, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2023

LEXINGTON — Larry E. Harms, of Lexington, IL, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Lexington, IL.

His private family burial will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Ellen Johnson, Hospice Chaplin will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Lexington Community Center, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the February 12, 2023.

Memorials may be made to Lexington Servants of the Lord or McLean County 4-H Sheep Barn.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born November 26, 1943, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Samuel J. Harms and LaVerne Petersen Harms. He married Barbara J. Fones on January 6, 1968. She survives as his loving wife of 55 years.

Also surviving are his three sons: Brian S. (Sheri) Harms, Stanford, IL, with children: Peyton Harms, Normal, IL, Griffin Harms, Macomb, IL, step-daughter, Hayley (Michael) Cybulskis, step-son, Joel (Abby) Polistina; son, Jay S. Harms, MD, Mapleton, IL, with daughter, Helen Harms, Peoria, IL; son, James S. (Mandee) Harms, Colorado Springs, CO, with children: Connor Harms and Piper Harms. Brother, Loren (Linda) Harms, Lexington, IL; and sister, Karen (Mark) Young, Bloomington. Larry is blessed with three nieces and three nephews and 11 great-nephews and great-nieces. Larry is preceded by his parents and a nephew.

Larry loved the livestock industry and competitive exhibitions. He started his 4-H years with many hours of milking and exhibiting Holsteins as a member of the Lexington Blue Ribbon 4-H Club. He enjoyed showing at the county and state level. Many will remember the cows and heifers he exhibited. After marriage he raised commercial sheep until son #1 started 4-H, and that began his passion of raising and showing competitive Suffolk Breeding Sheep, and later turning the business over to the Market Lamb/Weather industry. His sons won consistently at the McLean County level, Illinois State Fair level and even the National Level in Louisville, KY. Winning the coveted Grand Champion Weather Honors at the North American International Livestock Show in Louisville, KY. With the accomplishment of be only one, of two breeders in Illinois to ever win that award. Larry was a fervent, dedicated, earthly shepherd.

Larry also farmed in the Lexington area for over 55 years with his father, Sam, and brother, Loren. His son, Brian, continues the farming and sheep breeding legacy.

Larry was a Christ follower with a gentle spirit and kind nature, beloved by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.