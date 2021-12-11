AUBURNDALE, Florida — Larry Dean Smith of Auburndale, Florida passed away at his daughter's Tampa home on Friday November 26, 2021, at age 79 after expending the last of his infinite lives.

Larry was born in Normal, IL, in 1942, to parents Myers and Marybelle Smith. He attended Bloomington High School (class of 1961). Larry was the loyal little brother of Jeanne, Don, Dale, and Glen. He was the proud dad to kids: Teri, Preston, Troy, and Christine. He was the even prouder grandpa of Chamblee, Hayden, Cody, Keagan, Libby, Kinsey, Natalie, and Audrey. Larry's charisma allowed him to enjoy the companionship of four remarkable women over his lifetime: Norma Meyer, Bonnie Smith, Dorothy Jones, and Barbara Beauford.

Larry was a hard worker who valued independence for himself and his family. These traits gave him the courage and resilience to navigate not only through several careers (landscaper, insurance agent, auto lube shop owner, salesman, automobile shipper, golf course owner, and handyman), but also multiple residences (Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida) throughout his lifetime. Although he lamented that traditional academics were not his strong suit, Larry was a scholar in the School of Life and held advanced degrees in such varied fields as Mechanics, Horticulture, Construction, Communications, Transportation, and above all, Family. Anyone who encountered him can verify that Larry was a talker who never met a stranger. He was guilty of telling the same stories over and over - thank you to those who listened the first time, apologies to those who listened the tenth time.

Larry's ideal day was one that included reading the newspaper, working on projects around the house, playing golf, eating something chocolate, petting a dog, bragging about his family, and sipping on a vodka tonic with friends. He completed his final earthly journey embraced by the uplifting music of Ray Charles as well as visions of his beloved Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Larry's family will host two Celebrations of Life:

January 8, 2022, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Hamptons Golf Club (900 Southampton Blvd, Auburndale, FL, 33823), and

April 2, 2022, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (313 S. Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61701).

Larry's family requests no flowers or gifts - your friendship was his greatest gift. For those who wish to honor Larry's memory, you are invited to make a donation to the charity of your choice, or in the spirit of Larry, to simply share your kindness with a stranger.