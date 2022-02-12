BLOOMINGTON — Larry D. Hutson age 82, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:40 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at OSF St Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

His visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Larry's funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 18, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Tanya Edwards-Evans will be officiating. The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Burial will be Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Larry was born December 8, 1939, in Bloomington, IL the son of Franklin and Rosanna Haworth Hutson. He married Carolyn K. Brucker on December 16, 1961, in Colfax, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his daughter, Dawn Koch, Bloomington, IL, four brothers: William Hutson, Normal, IL, Lynn (Mary Lou) Hutson, Normal, IL, Rick Hutson, Towanda, IL, Kevin Hutson, Elgin, IL; three sisters: Marilyn Gillan, Bloomington, IL, Cheryl (Dennis) Weber, Lexington, IL, and Jan (Steve) Brown, Bloomington, IL.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Larry graduated Peoria Barber College. He had been a barber for over 60-years in Bloomington. He was an animal lover especially "wiener dogs." Larry enjoyed spending time outdoors and he was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

