Sept. 2, 1950 - March 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Larry B. Weber, 72, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:43 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Trinity Church.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry was born September 2, 1950 in Effingham, the son of Kenneth and Marcella "Sally" (Kinkelaar) Weber. He married Betty "Jan" Henderson on May 20, 1972 in Teutopolis.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; a daughter, Brenda (Dustin) Jenkins; and two granddaughters: Harper and Hunter, all of Bloomington; a brother, Ron (Evelyn) Weber, Collinsville; two sisters: Nancy (Doug) Deters, Sigel and Bonnie (Bob) Schutz, White Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Debbie and a niece, Holly Deters.

Larry graduated from Teutopolis High School and received a Tennis Scholarship to Lakeland Community College.

After graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he served on the USS Canisteo. He then received his degree from Illinois State University. Larry taught Drivers Ed and coached tennis for several years in Baltimore, MD before returning to Bloomington-Normal to start his career at UPS, where he retired as a feeder driver.

Larry was a member of the Heyworth American Legion and was very active in many aspects within the Legion.

He was a loving husband and father, and especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.