Larry and Daisy Baker

STANFORD - Larry Dean Baker, 79, of Stanford, died at 2:02 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence. There was a graveside service for Larry on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Park Hill Mausoleum in Bloomington. Pastor Jason Collins officiated.

His wife, Daisy Elizabeth Baker, 90, passed away at 5:45 PM Tuesday April 26, 2022, at The Loft in Normal. She will be entombed privately with her husband Larry.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington handled both arrangements.

Larry was born in Peoria, on February 5, 1942, to Harold Dean and Frances Evelyn Britsch Baker. He married Daisy E. Matt on June 29, 1974, in Lincoln. She was born in Bloomington, on August 14, 1931, to Joseph Todd and Mary "Mattie" Langhoff who later raised Daisy with A. "Guy" Russell.

They are also survived by five children: Mary Leslie of Ottawa, David Leslie of Bloomington, Laurie (Mike) Denny of Danvers, Christina Leslie of Waco, TX, and Marleena Leslie of Bloomington. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; as well as Daisy's sister, Josephine Lambert of Winona, MS.

They are preceded in death by one daughter, Victoria Hayes; and Daisy's two sisters: Aileen Wills and Marcella Crump.

Larry and Daisy worked a combined nearly seventy-years for Eureka Company in Bloomington. They both retired in the late 90s.

Larry loved to collect anything Coca-Cola and loved his animals on his hobby farm. Daisy enjoyed bowling and was a member of Sweet Adelines Club in Bloomington. She was also a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary for over 50-years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.