BLOOMINGTON — Larry Alan Shoel, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:19 PM on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. There will be a private graveside service at a date to be determined at East lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home.

Larry was born in Bloomington August 9, 1940, to Harold and Helen Lartz Shoel. He married Marilyn (Baldwin) Miller on February 12, 1994, in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by two step-daughters: Laurie Avery of Normal, Elizabeth (Aaron) Chmiel of Northbrook, IL; triplet grandsons: Ian, Noah, and Quinn Chmiel; as well as one brother, Ronald (Jeri) Shoel of Birmingham, AL.

Larry attended DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, graduating in 1960. Shortly after, Larry began working at WJBC/WBNQ/B104 in Bloomington, his carrier lasting thirty-five-plus years, he retired as Chief Engineer. Surrounded by charismatic colleagues, Larry was loved for his dry sense of humor. Larry's passion for engineering quickly transitioned to computing and during retirement became a significant hobby of which he could often be found rebuilding computers. Additionally, having grown up in Towanda, he became an avid Route 66 historian. Memorials can be made in his honor to the McLean County Historical Society.

