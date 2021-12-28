Larry Alan Brooks

NORMAL — Larry was born on October 20, 1948, in Morris, IL, to Maxine (McTague) and Dale Brooks. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy (Schook) Brooks; his son, Paul; his daughter, Emily; brother, Tim (Renee); sister, Wendy (Brian) Delrose; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bruce; and nephew, Sean.

A talented musician, singer and songwriter, Larry met his future wife Kathy while playing with his band in Streator, IL, in 1976. They married a year later and started their family. Larry soon began working for the Chicago Tribune, eventually becoming manager of distribution of the state of Michigan. Following his retirement, Larry and the family moved to Normal in 1993.

As a child, he competed in Quarter Midget car races, which lead to a lifelong love of racing. One of his favorite past times was watching White Sox baseball. He was also an avid golfer and proudly achieved a hole in one. Larry was passionate about music. He and his best friend Scott enjoyed entertaining friends at monthly potlucks with his band, Larry and the Vegans. But his greatest pleasure in life was caring for and spending time with his family, including his beloved dogs: Anna and Wyatt.

Larry had a beautiful smile and a positive outlook on life. He will be dearly missed by so many of his friends and family.

A memorial service will be held in Morris in the spring of 2022. Donations in Larry's honor can be made to Ruby's Rescue animal shelter: 4035 E. 600 North Rd., Mclean, IL, 61754 - (309) 660-6790.