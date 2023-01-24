Sept. 26, 1929 - Jan. 21, 2023

NORMAL — Laimute "Laima" I. Gaigalas, 93, of Normal, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

She was born September 26, 1929, in Lithuania, daughter of Alexsas and Anele Kruglinskas Semeta. She married Vytautas Gaigalas in 1951, in Cleveland, OH, he preceded her in death in 1974. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Surviving are two children: Kastytis (Sheryl) Gaigalas of Rockford, MI, and Jurate (David) Fish of Las Vegas, NV; and one grandson, Christopher Gaigalas of Hudsonville, MI. Also surviving are two sisters: Skirmante Watson of Palm Beach, FL, and Audrone (John) Murtaugh of Mentor, OH; and nieces and nephews.

Laima started her teaching career at University High School, where she taught French, English and Speech, then went on to teach French at Illinois Wesleyan University. After she obtained her Phd in French Literature from the University of Grenoble (France) she taught French at Bement High School until her retirement. Because of her passion for teaching, Laima continued teaching as a substitute teacher after her retirement.

Laima was a world traveler, an avid ping pong player and loved reading. She also supported the Red Birds athletics and enjoyed the arts, especially opera and the theatre.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Cleveland, OH, at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

