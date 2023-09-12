Dec. 27, 1955 - Sept. 4, 2023

ROANOKE — LaDena L. Livingston, 67, of Roanoke, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

LaDena was born on December 27, 1955, in Peoria to Vyrle and Berdena Richardson Wagner. She married Ricky Livingston on April 19, 1975, in Washington, IL. He survives.

Other surviving family includes her son, Cary (Kimberly Hall) Livingston of Toluca; daughter, Halye Livingston of Roanoke; sister, Linda Harker of Minonk; and granddog, Waveland Livingston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lynnette Wagner.

LaDena worked as an EMT in Minonk for over 20 years. She also worked for SPAFAS in Roanoke.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting family with arrangements. Cremation will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.