Jan. 4, 1939 - Sept. 24, 2022

NORMAL — LaDaun "Don" Cook, 83 of Normal, IL passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family. Don was born January 4, 1939, outside of Orchardville, IL, the son of Roy and Eva (Miller) Cook. He married Jean Paris July 17, 1960, in Dana, IL.

Surviving are his wife Jean; two sons: Kevin (Katie) Cook of Normal and Brian (Lisa) Cook of Normal; five grandchildren: Melissa (Darren) Ulrich, Jared (Amanda) Cook, Cody Cook, Lee Cook and Janene Cook; and five great-grandchildren: Eva Ulrich, Levi Ulrich, Emma Ulrich, Lukas Ulrich, and Liam Ulrich. Also surviving are one brother, Jerry (Louanne) Cook of Streator IL; and one sister, Judy (Larry) Kopriva of Placentia, CA. Don was preceded in death by his parents and one sister; Linda Lou.

Don was a man of faith. Don and Jean were active in church, serving in different capacities. Don served in Prison Ministries, Walk to Emmaus, and NOMADS RV Ministry, traveling and completing construction projects where needed.

Don was the founder of Cook's Auto Body in Normal, IL. Later his eldest son Kevin took over the business. Don enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends, working on his personal vehicles and sharing with his sons, how to work on vehicles. Don and Jean enjoyed wintering in Florida where Don could fish and enjoy the sun and warmth with his Florida friends and neighbors.

His funeral will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, Rev. Dr. Kevin Summers will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL with Pastor Doug Shaw officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org and Cross Pointe Church of God, https://www.cpcog.org/, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington IL 61704. Special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and OSF Hospice for their compassionate care.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.