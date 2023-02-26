March 19, 1926 - Feb. 19, 2023

McLEAN — L. Jane Canfield passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 19, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Jane, a life-long resident of the Ebenezer Community near McLean, was born March 19, 1926, to LaRue and Lydia Wilcox Tavenner. A 1944 graduate of McLean Community High School who then spent one year at the University of Illinois, she married Byron "Barney" Canfield, on September 16, 1945. They raised their six children on the family farm in that Ebenezer Community.

She was a relentless task master whether she was overseeing one or all of her children, along with many of the Community children, in various assignments including the "Detasseling Summer Work Program" that may have skirted many of the Child Labor Laws. Jane started with the US Postal Service in 1968. She worked many different assignments until she became Officer in Charge of the Heyworth Post Office in late 1973, followed by Postmaster of Heyworth in Feb. 1974. Jane retired from that Post Office in 1992.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, and a great-great-grandson.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Lynch of McLean; children: Bruce (Gloria) of Shelley, ID, Candy (Jerry) of Lake Ozark, MO, Pete (Valarie) of Plano, TX, David (Janet) of McLean, Susanne (Curt) of Windsor, CO, and Keith (Tanya) of Walla Walla, WA. Jane was known as "Grandma Barney" to her 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

No one could make a chocolate cream pie like Jane, nor had the ability to stretch one can of tuna to feed her family. She was an avid reader, especially history, often reading several books at the same time. Her love of travel took her to every corner of the United States and several foreign countries on four continents. She loved fishing, from the deep waters of Hawaii and Venezuela to Salmon fishing in Oregon, to the lakes in Missouri, Wisconsin, and Ontario. Genealogy was a passion, spending countless hours researching and digging through County records in various states seeking ancestral information.

Jane was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Ladies Aide, Lincoln Chapter of DAR, and NAPUS.

The family would like to thank the tireless doctors, nurses, and staff of the Hopedale Nursing Home for their care of our beloved mother, and Transitions Care for their patience, care and guidance this past year.

Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in rural McLean followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Deborah J. Johnston will officiate. Burial will follow at McLean Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Ladies Aide in Mclean or the McLean County Alzheimer's Association (PO Box 231, Bloomington, IL, 61702).

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.