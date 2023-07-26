April 29, 1941 - July 24, 2023

EL PASO — L. Gail Beck, 82, of El Paso, IL, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

There will be a private family service and per Gail's wishes she will be donated to science.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gail was born April 29, 1941, in Eureka, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Helen Wilkey Lewis.

Surviving are two daughters: Michele (Dennis) Ludwig of El Paso, IL, and Lori (Troy) Hunt of Normal, IL; three granddaughters: Danielle (Conor), Sydney(Jacob), and Kait(Ethan); one brother, Tom (Jacquie) Lewis of Springfield, IL; and one sister, Judy (Tom) Myers of Arlington Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ken.

Gail worked for Country Mutual Insurance as an accounting clerk in Bloomington for 28 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, gardening, and working outside. The family wants to thank the El Paso OSF Healthcare Medical Group, OSF Hospice team, her evening caregivers, and her wonderful caring neighbors for their support, care, and help keeping Gail in the comfort of her home.