April 22, 1940 - June 17, 2022

GRIDLEY — L. DeVere Roth, 82, formerly of Gridley, IL, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. He was currently a resident at Washington Reflections Memory Care, Washington, IL, where he was under the care of Reflections staff and Transitions hospice.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Salem Church, rural Gridley with Pastor Stuart Rex officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Waldo Township Cemetery.

DeVere was born April 22, 1940, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Claris and Orpha Schertz Roth. He married Juanita Y. Yoder on March 18, 1967, in Wauseon, OH. She survives along with two children: Penny (Josh) Gates of Eureka, and Perry Roth of Birmingham, AL; two brothers: C. Deane Roth of Decatur, and Darrell W. Roth of Gridley; and four grandchildren: Caden, Carson, Feben, and Shamari.

DeVere was a man who loved his Savior first and foremost, exemplified by how willing he was to serve others. He also loved family and farming. He was a lifelong farmer in Waldo Township and worked many years at Salem Children's Home. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors, woodworking, and using his tools. He was a member of Salem Church. And served in the Army National Guard.

Memorials may be made to the church, Alzheimer's Association, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.