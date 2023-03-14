Dec. 25, 1929 - March 11, 2023

LINCOLN — L. Carol Schwantz, 93, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday March 16, 2023.

Funeral services for Carol will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln with the Reverend Mark Thompson officiating. Burial will be in New Union Cemetery in Lincoln.

Carol, a life-long resident of Logan County, was born December 25, 1929, to John S. and Frances Warrick Irwin in Lincoln. She graduated from Beason High School in 1947. She married Carl H. Schwantz on April 18, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He preceded Carol in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Karen (Dave Buchanan) Schwantz of Lincoln and Linda (Gary) Severson of Venice, FL.; son, Herman (Sara) Schwantz; and their three children: Paul, Porter and Peyton Schwantz of Lincoln; and son Eric's fiance, Dorothy Dittus of Chestnut.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl, and son, Eric.

Carol was a farmer's wife who kept busy cooking and running for parts and keeping track of where everyone was. Whenever anyone stopped by there was always room at the table to eat and have a glass of her famous iced tea.

Carol was very active in the community throughout her entire life. She was a member of the Abraham Lincoln Chapter of DAR and of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority - Laurel Chapel. She belonged to the Ladies Aid at Zion Lutheran Church and was also involved in the Farm Bureau and Home Extension. She was recently recognized for being a member of the Lincoln Woman's Club for over 50 years.

Carol had an extensive circle of friends that she cherished dearly. The family would like to thank all of these wonderful people for their kindness and thoughtfulness and the many memories that were shared.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran School or an organization of the donor's choice.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.