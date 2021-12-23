EL PASO — Kristi S. Keith, 55, of El Paso, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Kristi was born July 4, 1966, in Columbia, MO, to Charles "Chuck" and Phyllis (Tompkins) Lutz. She married Mark S. Keith on February 17, 1997, in Jamaica. He survives.

Also surviving are their two daughters; Bailye of Las Vegas, NV, and Kamryn of Normal, IL; a brother, Kent (Tammy) Lutz of Murfreesboro, TN; sister-in-law, Cyndi (Jeff) Lutz-King of Bloomington, IL; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Eric) Hintz; three nephews, four nieces and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kirk Martin Lutz.

Kristi was raised in Hudson and was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Normal Community High School. She worked as a Sales Rep for Lancome Cosmetics then managed the family-owned, Cookies by Design in Normal, for seventeen years. She later was the manager for Salon Centric and then became an account manager for iDHair North America.

Kristi was a genuine person with a wonderful sense of humor. She had a gift for storytelling, always accompanied by her contagious laughter. She had a deep love for Diet Coke and Branson vacations. She was a loyal friend to many and had a fierce love for her family. Kristi trusted Jesus as her Savior. She left us too soon but we know we will be seeing her again in heaven one day.

Funeral services for Kristi will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, IL. Pastor Russell Zehr will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Hudson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to her family or American Diabetes Association.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.