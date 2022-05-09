Jan. 15, 1945 - May 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Krishna "Kris" Patel, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Services will be private. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hindu Temple of Bloomington-Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born January 15, 1945 in India, son of Shantilal and Vimalaben Patel. He married Hasu Patel on February 23, 1971.

Surviving are his wife, Hasu, Bloomington; two sons: Paresh (Ushma) Patel, Schaumburg and Dr. Sohal (Meeta) Patel, Burr Ridge; four grandchildren; and one elder sister of NJ.

He was preceded in death by one sister.

Kris received his Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology. He worked as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist (NMT) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington from 1972 until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and embraced his religious spirituality, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family and friends.